Lawton family raising money for son’s overseas multiple sclerosis treatment

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man who has painted more than a dozen murals across Lawton is asking for the community’s help to fund a medical trip to Russia to save his son’s life.
For years, brothers Darry and Terry Shaw have painted murals across Lawton. This Saturday, they’ll be painting another to raise money for Darry’s 24-year-old son, Garrett who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis this year.
“Doctors have said they’ve never seen it come on, specialists from all over the country, have never seen it come this hard and hit somebody this young this hard. So, we’re trying to raise money up to go get a stem cell replacement because that’s the only thing that’s going to save him. If you’ve ever seen any of my murals, if you liked them, took a picture in front of them, I could really use a little help,” Shaw said.
Shaw said the disease has drastically altered the life of Garrett, who was an incredibly successful wrestler at MacArthur High School.
“He’s a 2-time state runner up and a one-time state champion wrestler. He’s a 225-pound guy that two years ago could do a backflip off the tailgate of a pickup truck. Now he has a hard time getting out of a recliner and making it to the bathroom,” Shaw said.
Shaw said his son struggled to even get a doctor’s appointment to get diagnosed with MS because of the pandemic. That problem still persists as they seek treatment.
“The stem cell replacements, they do trials here in America but it’s hard enough to get on a trial situation but also with COVID going on there’s nobody doing anything. I can’t wait. He’s getting worse by the day, I can’t wait for the world to open back up,” Shaw said.
So, Shaw and his family are trying to raise money to go to Russia for the treatment.
“To get over there, it’s going to be a 30 to 40-day stay over there, it’s going to be around $60,000 for me and him to get there, get it done and me to stay somewhere,” Shaw said.
To raise that money, Shaw will be painting a mural at 67th and Cache in Lawton all day Saturday and hopes you’ll come support him.
“My son came to me when all this happened and said I was supposed to be somebody. That was the worst thing I’ve ever heard in my life. I just told him we’re going to have to be something else now but hopefully, this is going to be a way that he can be what he wanted to be to begin with,” Shaw said.
Shaw plans on starting painting on the wall at Russell’s Donuts at 67th and Cache Saturday morning around 9 o’clock. He’ll be painting a mural of the band The Eagles, who the business owner is a big fan of.
