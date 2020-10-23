Presidential candidates took time to speak with local middle school

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - Independent presidential candidate Jade Simmons and Vice Presidential candidate Claudeliah Roze spoke with a group of Elgin Middle School students.
Independent presidential nominee Jade Simmons says once Elgin Middle School teacher Melissa Evon reached out, it was an opportunity she couldn’t turn down.
Simmons joined them remotely, while her vice presidential candidate joined the class in person at the same time.
“It was refreshing for us to hear what’s on their minds and their hearts and to just be able to be around that youth and that energy that reminds you why you’re doing this in the first place," Simmons said.
Evon said this was great for her civics students. They got to ask questions, giving them a different perspective outside the Democratic and Republican parties.
“We tell our kids every day they are people of influence. We tell them to ask questions, to get to put that in action and I think it will stick with them, and hopefully, it’s something they will continue to do for the rest of their lives," Evon said.
Evon said textbook learning doesn’t always stick with kids but believes this day will stick with them forever.
“But to meet someone and to interact with them. I think that will really inspire my kids to know that as Mrs. Simmons said It’s okay to look for the impossible and to try to conquer the impossible," Evon said.
Simmons was glad Evon reached out when she did, as her team was set to be in Oklahoma this week.
This is the first time her team has been able to speak with students because of the pandemic.
“This is something I wanted to do a lot more of because it provides a fresh perspective that helps us come up with really creative powerful policy and it serves more people, including young people," Simmons said.
Simmons said she’ll be forever thankful for this opportunity.
