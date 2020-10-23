Two new deaths, 132 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

By KAUZ Team | October 23, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 3:45 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new deaths and 132 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 87 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 3,486 cases in Wichita County, with 1,231 of them still being active.

There have been 2,219 total recoveries, 25,291 negative tests and 36 deaths.

There are currently 1,176 patients recovering at home while 55 are in the hospital. 26 patients are currently in critical condition.

There are now 737 tests still pending.

The cases have been broken down by city:

City Total Active Cases
Burkburnett 114
Electra 12
Iowa Park 71
Wichita Falls 1,034

The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District is saddened to report two more deaths today; Case 2,695, 80+,...

Posted by City of Wichita Falls, Texas Government on Friday, October 23, 2020

The Health District is saddened to report two more deaths today; Case 2,695, 80+, and 2,985, 80+. There are also 132 new cases, 55 hospitalizations, and 87 recoveries to report.

Totals for the week ending October 23 are as follows:

Total new cases - 625

Positivity Rate - 30%

Case Type

Contact = 164 cases

Close Contact = 29 cases

Community Spread = 96 cases

Under Investigation = 336 cases

Travel = 0 cases

Ages

0 – 5 = 5 cases

6 – 10 = 10 cases

11 – 19 = 52 cases

20 – 29 = 100 cases

30 – 39 = 96 cases

40 – 49 = 79 cases

50 – 59 = 67 cases

60 – 69 = 103 cases

70 – 79 = 60 cases

80+ = 53 cases

Hospitalizations

Case 1,876: 50 - 59, stable

Case 2,085: 60 - 69, critical

Case 2,139: 70 - 79, critical

Case 2,159: 60 - 69, critical

Case 2,227: 80+, stable

Case 2,229: 80+, critical

Case 2,283: 70 - 79, critical

Case 2,310: 80+, critical

Case 2,366: 80+, stable

Case 2,367: 60 - 69, stable

Case 2,371: 60 - 69, critical

Case 2,406: 80+, stable

Case 2,411: 30 - 39, stable

Case 2,412: 70 - 79, stable

Case 2,433: 80+, critical

Case 2,460: 60 - 69, stable

Case 2,462: 60 - 69, critical

Case 2,463: 30 - 39, critical

Case 2,470: 70 - 79, stable

Case 2,489: 60 - 69, critical

Case 2,544: 60 - 69, stable

Case 2,581: 80+, stable

Case 2,599: 70 - 79, critical

Case 2,691: 60 - 69, critical

Case 2,735: 60 - 69, critical

Case 2,736: 60 - 69, critical

Case 2,749: 80+, critical

Case 2,802: 70 - 79, critical

Case 2,813: 60 - 69, stable

Case 2,838: 80+, stable

Case 2,894: 50 - 59, critical

Case 2,902: 60 - 69, critical

Case 2,931: 60 - 69, stable

Case 2,943: 60 - 69, critical

Case 2,945: 70 - 79, critical

Case 3,004: 60 - 69, critical

Case 3,005: 80+, stable

Case 3,012: 60 - 69, stable

Case 3,021: 70 - 79, critical

Case 3,064: 60 - 69, critical

Case 3,074: 50 - 59, stable

Case 3,132: 80+, stable

Case 3,138: 80+, stable

Case 3,143: 40 - 49, stable

Case 3,185: 60 - 69, stable

Case 3,187: 50 - 59, critical

Case 3,195: 40 - 49, stable

Case 3,212: 40 - 49, stable

Case 3,247: 80+, stable

Case 3,276: 80+, critical

Case 3,305: 80+, stable

Case 3,323: 60 - 69, stable

Case 3,412: 60 - 69, stable

Case 3,424: 70 - 79, stable

Case 3,454: 70 - 79, stable

