Two pets die in Lawton house fire

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton fire officials say two pets died during a late morning fire in the southwest part of the city.
The fire started around 11 a.m. near Southwest 4th and Monroe Avenue.
Fire officials say it started from an unattended stovetop.
One dog and a guinea pig died in the fire from smoke related injuries. A second dog and other animals were rescued from the home by firefighters.
No humans were injured in the incident. The Red Cross was called in to assist the family.
Authorities say the fire was contained quickly, but there was extensive damage done to the home.
