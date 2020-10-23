United Way Spotlight: The Hearts that Care Clinic

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It’s a service everyone needs - health care. For many, it’s a challenge to receive, but Hearts that Care solves that problem.
“The clinic sees people that are 200% below the poverty level,” said Tom Mills, a PA and Board Member for the Hearts that Care Clinic. “They have no insurance, no medical coverage.”
From medical to dental care and soon optomology, the clinic provides these services to people from across Southwest Oklahoma.
“Dr. Joyce has a Hepatitis-C clinic here and we have patients that come all over the state for that clinic,” said Mills.
The United Way has funded the Hearts the Care Clinic many years covering equipment and operational costs. A large portion of that funding, going toward the pharmacy.
“Blood pressure medication, Albuterol, glucose strips, test strips, supplies for diabetes, that’s one of the biggest contributors United Way provides us,” said Dr. Daniel Joyce, Medical Director & President of the Hearts that Care Clinic.
When businesses shut down due to Covid, Hearts that Care made the decision to stay open. The United Way saw that, and stepped up to keep Southwest Oklahomans cared for.
“They knew we were struggling to buy masks, hand sanitizer so we could stay open,” said Dr. Joyce. “United Way, every step of the way has been with us.”
Now it’s your chance to give back. Any donation to the United Way goes right back to help one of 17 partner agencies, including Hearts that Care.
“They’re phenomenal and we couldn’t be in existence today if it wasn’t for the support and generosity of viewers like you supporting the United Way,” said Dr. Joyce.
The United Way is working to raise $1.25 million for this year’s campaign. If you’d like to donate just visit their website.
