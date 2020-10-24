Freezing Rain Likely at Times Monday through Wednesday

TONIGHT: Look for a mostly clear night with lows in the 40s. A frost/freeze is not expected. Winds will be light from the SE 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: Highs will climb again into the 60s north of the Red River, with 70s and even 80s south of the Red River before a daytime cold front rolls through. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop into the 50s quickly by Sunday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. Feels like temperatures will be in the 40s in the afternoon. A few showers are anticipated. Sunday Night lows are in the 30s and low 40s again with areas of showers continuing. Some temperatures below 32° appear likely in far west Oklahoma Sunday Night. Some areas of cold rain showers are expected to build into the region.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS DECLARED MONDAY, TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY MORNING
MONDAY: Look for cold air to win out with highs only in the 30s and low in the region in the upper 20s and low 30s. While mainly a cold rain is expected, the potential for freezing rain/light wintry mix will start in far West Oklahoma Monday during the day, and transition towards the I-44 corridor into Monday evening and Monday Night. Accumulation is possible, and at least low to medium impacts are expected, given leaves on trees and strong winds. Even minor accumulations under 1/10th of an inch could cause slick roads, localized power outages and other concerns into Tuesday morning.
TUESDAY: Another bitter cold day with highs more than likely remaining in the 30s with a mostly cloudy sky and areas of showers. Freezing rain and rain possible area-wide, with impacts on the table much like Monday. We much watch closely into Tuesday night to see how temperatures hold.
WEDNESDAY: We may start cold enough Wednesday AM for some freezing rain/wintry mix, particularly in Western Oklahoma. By the afternoon, we’ll warm things up quickly and end any chance for wintry weather in the region. Areas of cold rain will continue, but freezing temperatures are not expected Wednesday Night.
THURSDAY: Rain showers will linger into Thursday before things dry out more than likely Thursday afternoon into Thursday Night. We’ll expect highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 30s/40s.
FRIDAY - NEXT WEEKEND: We’ll anticipate more sunshine than not if rain exits on time with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.
