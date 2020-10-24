Ft. Sill Soldiers participate in National Make a Difference Day

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A day of making a difference by giving back, and giving back is what soldiers from Fort Sill did by spending their morning helping at the Salvation Army Family Store.
“The whole community is going through a hard time right now. Having that connection with the community, reaching out, helping out as much as we can.. It means a lot for the brigade. The 75th brigade and 2-18 battalion," said HHB 2-18 Commander Bol King.
The initiative to give back was appreciated beyond measure.
“We appreciate the soldiers coming out so much and there’s been so much times they’ve called and said we’re here to sere and we haven’t had anything going on. So for them to call this week and say hey do you have something? Yes we do.. And for them to be here full force that’s just a huge blessing. We don’t have enough manpower to do it on our own with only a staff of 3 or 4," said Major David Robinson.
The soldiers at the Salvation Army weren’t the only ones giving back… Across town others partnered with Cameron University
They helped clear out mesquite trees at the CU farm.
It was a day full of hard labor… but also a day of love for the community.
“It’s really been a great fun, and while my back may hurt tomorrow.. I really enjoy it today," said CU agriculture professor Dr. Terry Conley.
National Make a Difference Day falls on the fourth Saturday every October.
