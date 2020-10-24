Lawton artist painting mural to raise funds for son with MS

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - If you were near 67th and Cache, you likely saw a mural being painted on the side of Russell’s Donuts.
An incredible homage to the Eagles... this also gave the artist a chance to raise money for his son, Garrett.
Right now, Garrett is battling a rare form of MS.. one his doctors said they haven’t seen in someone his age.
Garrett is just 24 years old.
His dad said they hope to raise enough to fund a medical trip to Russia to save his son’s life -- in total they expect the trip to cost 60,000 dollars.
Darry and his brother Terry have painted murals across Lawton... and now they asking for the communities help.
“Trying to raise money for my son, who has been attacked by MS. He has a real rapid, progressive type of MS, that experts I have talked to say they’ve never seen it in anyone this young. He has a relapse, it’s jumped all over him. We are trying to raise money to get a stem cell replacement treatment.”>
The reason for the Eagles... the owner is a big fan.
There are numerous ways you can help if you didn’t stop by the donut shop.
You can drop a check off at Chris Caldwell’s accounting office at 613 W. Lee, or at Arrow signs -- just make the checks out to Garret Shaw’s benefit fund.
