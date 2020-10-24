Local organization hosts annual mystery hand poker run

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association held its annual mystery hand poker run.
Participants sign up, get a player card and ride to each designated destination where they’ll draw a card for their mystery hand.
Normally, the poker run happens on armed forced day but because of covid-19 it was moved back… the proceeds raised from the event go to the veterans services center of Lawton… which relies on donations to cover expenses and to help fellow veterans in the community.
“Everything we do, we give back. We’re all combat veterans we’ve all been there. We understand there are people who have PTSD, financial issues or may not have gotten a VA rating they deserved so everything we do goes to that vet center which does help them take care of those issues,” said C-M-V-A Chapter Commander Stuart Hartvikson
For those who want to participate in the future and don’t have a motorcycle, no worries, as C-M-V-A want you to know you are more than welcome to participate with a car.
