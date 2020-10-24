No injuries reported in two-vehicle collision

By Kyle Payne | October 24, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT - Updated October 24 at 4:50 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police were on scene for a two vehicle collision Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m., at the intersection of Railroad and Gore Blvd.

Officers on scene said the crash was a between a Nissan Rogue and a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

They said the Rogue was going southbound on Railroad when they ran a red light, hitting the Cherokee heading westbound.

LPD said no one was injured, and the driver of the rogue was cited for failing to obey a traffic signal.

The inside lane of Gore was closed for about half an hour while they moved the cars.

