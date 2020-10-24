One dead after single vehicle crash in Grady Co.

RUSH SPRINGS, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a fatality crash this morning in Grady County, 6 miles west of Rush Springs.
According to the OHP report, a vehicle was westbound on SH-17, when the driver failed to negotiate a curve to left, departed roadway to the right.
The driver then re-entered roadway, crossed center line and overcorrected, causing vehicle to overturn.
The vehicle departed the roadway again, overturning an unknown number of times before coming to rest on its wheels. The vehicle was engulfed in flames until discovered by passerby.
OHP said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and transported by the Medical Examiner to OKC.
The identity of the driver is still unknown, as OHP attempts to get in contact with family members.
