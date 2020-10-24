People across Lawton walked Saturday to end Alzheimer’s

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The world looks a bit different right now, but one thing that hasn’t changed is the commitment to end Alzheimer’s.
This year’s walk couldn’t be a large in-person event, but the walk is still everywhere.
There was an opening ceremony... and a viewing only promise garden at 11th and gore.
Small groups were encouraged and did walk across Lawton all day long, with the goal of raising 48-thousand dollars for the cause.
“We’ve got a lot of people that are walking today. We’ve got people who have already walked up until now. We’re going to take money until December 31st.. so donations up all the way to the end. Walk whenever you want. Get with your friends, your co-workers and just have a good time," said walk participant Shelley Fields.
If you missed the walk, you can still sign up and walk in the future, or if you just want to donate, visit www.lawtonwalk.org
