Potential High Impact Freezing Rain Event Monday Through Wednesday

TONIGHT: Look for rain showers to develop into the region overnight under a cloudy sky. Rain will mainly stay as a liquid state, but some wintry mix/freezing rain is on the table in areas under a Winter Weather Advisory through Monday, north and west of Altus. Temperatures fall into the low to middle 30s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS DECLARED MONDAY, TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY MORNING
MONDAY: Look for cold air to win out with highs only in the 30s and low in the region in the upper 20s and low 30s. More than likely, wintry mix/freezing rain will hold off until Monday evening, except in areas to the north and west of Altus. With temperatures holding steady in the 30s Monday, by Monday night lows fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. Areas of rain are expected, with some possible sleet/snow, but the major concern is for freezing rain given cold temperatures at the surface. Freezing rain will ramp up in areas along and west of I-44 Monday Night.
TUESDAY: Look for impacts to be maximized during the Tuesday AM commute in the region. Freezing rain may lead to excessive ice accumulations in areas along/west of I-44. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 20s and low 30s, before slowly rising Tuesday afternoon/evening. Rain will continue, with freezing rain a possibility generally in areas of Western Oklahoma/Texas panhandle by Tuesday evening. Lows Tuesday Night are in the low 30s.
WEDNESDAY: Look for a little freezing rain potential in West Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle, with areas along I-44 remaining a cold rain. Temperatures will slowly rise, more than likely reaching the upper 30s and low 40s into the afternoon. Rain is expected to continue into Wednesday Night, but a freeze is not expected as temperatures stay in the mid to upper 30s, meaning impacts are likely finished by Wednesday evening in the region.
THURSDAY: Rain showers will linger into Thursday morning before things dry out more than likely Thursday afternoon into Thursday Night. We’ll expect highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 30s/40s.
FRIDAY - NEXT WEEKEND: We’ll anticipate more sunshine than not if rain exits on time with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.
