Potential High Impact Freezing Rain Event Monday Through Wednesday

MONDAY: Look for cold air to win out with highs only in the 30s and low in the region in the upper 20s and low 30s. More than likely, wintry mix/freezing rain will hold off until Monday evening, except in areas to the north and west of Altus. With temperatures holding steady in the 30s Monday, by Monday night lows fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. Areas of rain are expected, with some possible sleet/snow, but the major concern is for freezing rain given cold temperatures at the surface. Freezing rain will ramp up in areas along and west of I-44 Monday Night.