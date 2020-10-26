ELECTION PREVIEW: Inhofe, Broyles vying for Oklahoma Senate seat

“I saw firsthand how out of touch Senator Inhofe is with everyday Oklahomans. There was a story we were covering actually at Tinker Air Force Base with military families who were dealing with mold and asbestos at on-base housing. They called and emailed his office and didn’t get a response at all so they started calling the news stations and we started telling their stories. Around this time last year, he held a press conference after ignoring them for so long and he told these families how nice he thought their housing was and if it was this nice when he was in the Army, he would have stayed longer. It just again showed me how disconnected he is with the people of Oklahoma,” Broyles said.