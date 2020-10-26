Rain, sleet, freezing rain, snow and thunderstorms! We have it all this Monday morning. Current air temperatures are in the low to mid 30s for most, one of the reasons why we’re seeing so many different precitpiation types. Winter weather is going to dominate today’s forecast. Col air will win and highs won’t budge too much from where they are currently. More likely than not, most will see a cold rain but a wintry mix is still likely throughout the day today. Road ways for the most part should be mainly okay. Regardless of where you live, take extra precaution and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination this morning. The more west you go, places like Altus, Hobart and Hollis.. the roadways could be slick in some areas especially any rural roads. With temperatures holding into the 30s today, by tonight lows will dip into the 20s. Areas of rain are expected early with sleet, snow and freezing rain building as the night progresses. The threat for freezing rain ramps up in areas along and west of I-44. Right now it’s looking like most of Texoma will see ice accumulations between a quarter to half an inch with localized higher areas mounts.