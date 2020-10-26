Shelters opening doors to keep the homeless out of the cold

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Coronavirus isn’t stopping designated homeless shelters from helping those who may not have a warm place to go during these next three day of winter weather.
So nobody freezes the next couple of nights as temperatures drop below freezing overnight.
The Salvation Army shelter will be open to anyone needing a place to keep dry and warm.
“They can stay upstairs and watch T.V. there’s different board games and stuff that they can do if they chose to do that. We’re providing a nice warm safe place for people to come that need to be out of the weather.”
Major Robinson said if they want a warm meal, supper is served at 6 p.m.
If you want a guaranteed place to lay your head you must arrive by 9 p.m. as lights will be shut off by 10:30 p.m.
He said they have room to fit plenty of people.
“We transformer the dining room into a place for people to stay. We have capacity to up to 60 people upstairs if we need to. We only have 32 beds, so we almost double there but very solemn have we had that many but we are capable of taking that money.”
As the Salvation Army can hold plenty, C Carter Crane can only hold some.
Jennifer Hough said the shelter doesn’t want anyone stuck out in the cold, but beds are limited.
“We still have the 20 permanent beds but we do have eight emergency cots to reach our max of 28 people that we can have in the shelter at any time.”
Hough said guests must meet shelter requirements before they can stay.
The main requirement is not having any violent felony charges within the past five years.
“We do sometimes have small children here. So we need to be mindful of that and as safety is our top priority.”
If rules are followed Hough said guests can come back at any time if a room is available.
C Carter Crane is asking that you call 580-248-0936 if possible. if not showing up to the shelter is an option.
If the gray door is open at the Salvation Army the shelter is open.
