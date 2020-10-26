Significant and High Impact Ice Event Tonight with Round #2

WEDNESDAY: Look for freezing rain potentially in West Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle, with areas along I-44 remaining threatened into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will slowly rise, more than likely reaching the upper 30s and low 40s into the afternoon. Rain is expected to continue into Wednesday Night, but a freeze is not expected as temperatures stay in the mid to upper 30s, meaning ice and freezing rain are likely finished by Wednesday evening in the region. Impacts, including power outages will linger for an extended period of time.