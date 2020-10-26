Significant and High Impact Ice Event Tonight with Round #2

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS DECLARED TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
TONIGHT: After a bit of dry weather, another round of freezing rain, sleet and thunderstorms is expected in the region. Significant impacts are expected in the region with widespread power outages, icy roads and significant tree damage in parts of Texoma. Temperatures hold steady to fall below freezing with high impacts continuing into Tuesday. No travel is advised.
TUESDAY: Another wave of freezing rain with high impacts expected. Sleet and thunderstorms also expected, lasting into Tuesday night. Temperatures remain near freezing, allowing for icing of roadways and elevated surfaces. No travel is advised.
WEDNESDAY: Look for freezing rain potentially in West Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle, with areas along I-44 remaining threatened into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will slowly rise, more than likely reaching the upper 30s and low 40s into the afternoon. Rain is expected to continue into Wednesday Night, but a freeze is not expected as temperatures stay in the mid to upper 30s, meaning ice and freezing rain are likely finished by Wednesday evening in the region. Impacts, including power outages will linger for an extended period of time.
THURSDAY: Rain showers will linger into Thursday morning before things dry out more than likely Thursday afternoon into Thursday Night. We’ll expect highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 30s/40s.
FRIDAY - NEXT WEEKEND: We’ll anticipate more sunshine than not if rain exits on time with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.
