LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS DECLARED TODAY AND WEDNESDAY AM
As this morning has progressed we’re dealing with freezing rain, sleet and even thunderstorms filling in on the satellite and radar. Round two of this freezing rain, sleet and thunderstorms is expected again in the region today. Significant impacts are expected in the region with widespread power outages, icy roads and significant tree damage in parts of Texoma. Temperatures all day will hold into the 30s, very close to that freezing mark. If you can, play it safe and no travel is advised. But if you must go out, take it easy and slow. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination and allow for plenty of distance to the car in front of you! Road conditions are going to stay slick and dangerous throughout the rest of the day as ice and a wintry mix continues to fall. With temperatures close to freezing, this will allow for icing of roadways and elevated surfaces.
Round three of this wintry mix arrives late tonight and overnight for the Wednesday morning commute. After all is said and done we’re looking at an additional quarter to half inch of ice on top of what we’ve already seen through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will slowly rise, more than likely reaching the upper 30s and low 40s into the afternoon. Rain is expected to continue into Wednesday Night, but a freeze is not expected as temperatures stay in the mid to upper 30s, meaning ice and freezing rain are likely finished by Wednesday evening in the region. Impacts, including power outages will linger for an extended period of time.
As Thursday rolls around, we’re looking at main rain showers into the morning hours before things dry out more than likely Thursday afternoon/ evening. We’ll expect highs in the 50s (talk about a warm up!)
Things will become more seasonable by the weekend. We’re looking at mores sunshine with highs in the 60s and 70s. We’ll anticipate more sunshine than not if rain exits on time with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.
Stay safe today!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.