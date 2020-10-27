As this morning has progressed we’re dealing with freezing rain, sleet and even thunderstorms filling in on the satellite and radar. Round two of this freezing rain, sleet and thunderstorms is expected again in the region today. Significant impacts are expected in the region with widespread power outages, icy roads and significant tree damage in parts of Texoma. Temperatures all day will hold into the 30s, very close to that freezing mark. If you can, play it safe and no travel is advised. But if you must go out, take it easy and slow. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination and allow for plenty of distance to the car in front of you! Road conditions are going to stay slick and dangerous throughout the rest of the day as ice and a wintry mix continues to fall. With temperatures close to freezing, this will allow for icing of roadways and elevated surfaces.