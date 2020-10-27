Ice storm leaves more than seven thousand without power

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The ice storm has caused thousands of power outages across Southwest Oklahoma.
Generally, ice storms like this one, don’t happen until after Thanksgiving.
Tim Hushbeck with Public Service Company of Oklahoma says, because of its early arrival, they had to call in additional help.
“We also have about 500 people coming in from off the system, out of Texas and Louisiana to help along with 130 tree trimmers to help in western Oklahoma,” Hushbeck said.
With so many southwest Oklahomans affected, both PSO and Cotton Electric are working tirelessly to restore power.
“This is a very stressful time on the folks that are out there working and what we emphasize there is working safely because a line work is a very dangerous job and our team focuses on safety,” Hushbeck said.
“We know this is a trying time for our members who are without power. We’re doing everything we can to restore their power as quickly and as safely as we can," Cotton Electric CEO Jennifer Meason said.
Meason anticipates that outages will continue into Wednesday for some areas.
She advises if your power is out, make arrangements to stay else whereas wait times could be long.
“Of course contact us if you see any downed power lines, call us but make sure you definitely stay away from those even if you think the line is not energized, it may be and it’s not safe," Meason said.
