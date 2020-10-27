103 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, 1,361 total active cases

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 103 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 68 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 3,752 cases in Wichita County, with 1,361 of them still being active.
There have been 2,353 total recoveries, 25,802 negative tests and 38 deaths.
There are currently 1,287 patients recovering at home while 74 are in the hospital. 36 patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 860 tests still pending.
The Health District has 103 new cases, 74 hospitalizations and 68 recoveries to report today. With the continued increase in hospitalization numbers, the reporting format will change to a summarized version beginning today.
Total Hospitalizations = 74
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 1
Critical - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 3
Critical - 1
50 - 59
Stable - 5
Critical - 3
60 - 69
Stable - 10
Critical - 18
70 - 79
Stable - 9
Critical - 7
80+
Stable - 9
Critical - 6
