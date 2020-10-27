Round #3 of Freezing Rain, Sleet and Thunderstorms Pushes Through Tonight

TONIGHT: A mixed bag of freezing rain, sleet and thunderstorms is expected across the region. Areas from Duncan to Wichita Falls to Archer City and south/east of there will more than likely avoid accumulation, while areas north/west of I-44 may add to already substantial totals of ice and sleet. We still expect travel conditions but anticipate that temperatures will hover close to freezing, so some black ice is possible. Power outages will also remain a problem tonight, with some lasting through Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY: We’ll start the morning with rain, sleet, freezing rain and thunderstorms. Some impacts are expected through 10a, but a transition to a cold rain with melting ice will happen into the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s and low 40s, meaning the ice will be done, but cold rain with some heavy at times is expected. Rain will continue into Wednesday night primarily north of the Red River, but temperatures are expected to stay above 32°. Some potential wintry mix is possible N and W of a line from Altus to Hobart, but limited impacts will be expected.
THURSDAY: Some remnant showers with a mix of sun and clouds as highs climb into the 40s areawide. Showers wrap up by the afternoon, with lows at night falling into the 30s again. Winds will be breezy through the day.
FRIDAY - SUNDAY: Highs in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s. Expect a mostly sunny sky. We’ll be dry for Halloween, but a cold front with no moisture does bring back north winds as it moves through Saturday Night.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: Look for highs in the 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s with a mostly sunny sky.
