Round #3 of Freezing Rain, Sleet and Thunderstorms Pushes Through Tonight

WEDNESDAY: We’ll start the morning with rain, sleet, freezing rain and thunderstorms. Some impacts are expected through 10a, but a transition to a cold rain with melting ice will happen into the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s and low 40s, meaning the ice will be done, but cold rain with some heavy at times is expected. Rain will continue into Wednesday night primarily north of the Red River, but temperatures are expected to stay above 32°. Some potential wintry mix is possible N and W of a line from Altus to Hobart, but limited impacts will be expected.