Downed power lines force woman to sleep in truck feet from home

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (TNN) - A Comanche County woman spent part of Wednesday morning sleeping in her truck after downed power lines near Highway 7and Trail Road made it where she couldn’t use her driveway. Kelly Elemburg was stopped just feet from her house and forced to sleep in her truck instead of her bed. Elemburg said she saw a power line go down as she was driving on Highway 7 near Trail road.