Early voting begins Thursday, Oct. 29 across Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Options to vote include absentee, in person on November 3rd, or early voting at county courthouses which lasts from Thursday until Saturday.
Thursday and Friday you can vote from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We need either your voter ID card or a copy of a government issued photo ID," said Comanche Co. Election Board clerk Melissa Anderson.
In terms of what to expect... Anderson said long lines, social distancing and the expectation that you not promote any candidate on way or another.
“When you go to that booth, we ask everyone to remain real quiet so people can focus. There are a lot of questions on that ballot," said Anderson.
Both Comanche County party chairs said it’s also very important to know who you are voting for and why before you go in, to help speed the process along.
That goes for the race for president as well as local and state elections.
“That’s the other side of the coin, to be informed and not make an emotional decision based on the last ad you saw or last sign you saw but to know who they are and what they stand for," said Comanche Co. Republican party chair Ed Peterson.
“Make sure you are prepared, hopefully you studied the sample ballot, by looking on the website. Be prepared to get in, get out and get your vote counted," said Comanche Co. Democratic party chair Shevonda Steward.
Now so far Anderson says they have seen a record number of votes already sent in.
“We have processed nearly 9000 ballots to be sent out, and we’ve had way over half already sent back and gone through the system," said Anderson.
Don’t forget, voter registration is already over and early voting is only possible for the county you are registered in.
If you requested an absentee but didn’t mail it in, voting in person is still allowed. You just tell the election board you never sent it and sign an affidavit.
