LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Well we have some good news and light at the end of the tunnel on this Wednesday morning. Say goodbye to the ice and temperatures close to freezing but we’ll still be dealing with the cold rain showers. This morning rain and thunderstorms are spreading from south to north. Most of the temperatures around Texoma are just at or slightly above freezing. Meaning we’re seeing just rain. However, counties along I-40 are still seeing some wintry mix. We’ll start a transition over to a cold rain by mid to late morning which will help melt ice through the afternoon. Temperatures all day will be above well above freezing, we’re looking at upper 30s to low 40s for highs. Rain will continue into this evening and overnight into Thursday, primarily those north of the Red River. With this being said, some potential for wintry mix is possible in west and northern Texoma.
The freezing line will continue to slowly push more westward as the days go on. By Thursday morning some remnant showers are very likely. During the afternoon we’re looking at a mix of sun and clouds with any and all showers wrapping up by the afternoon. Highs will climb into the 40s.
We’re looking at more seasonable weather by the time Friday rolls around. Mostly sunny skies Friday, Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Halloween is trending dry but a cold front looks to swing by during the night. This will shift our winds back to the north.
The warming trend continues because by early next week highs are back in the 60s and 70s with sunny skies!
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
