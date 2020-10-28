Well we have some good news and light at the end of the tunnel on this Wednesday morning. Say goodbye to the ice and temperatures close to freezing but we’ll still be dealing with the cold rain showers. This morning rain and thunderstorms are spreading from south to north. Most of the temperatures around Texoma are just at or slightly above freezing. Meaning we’re seeing just rain. However, counties along I-40 are still seeing some wintry mix. We’ll start a transition over to a cold rain by mid to late morning which will help melt ice through the afternoon. Temperatures all day will be above well above freezing, we’re looking at upper 30s to low 40s for highs. Rain will continue into this evening and overnight into Thursday, primarily those north of the Red River. With this being said, some potential for wintry mix is possible in west and northern Texoma.