Fletcher man accused of pointing bow at police

FLETCHER, Okla. (TNN) - Fletcher police say they arrested a man who pointed a bow at an officer.
They say an officer first spotted Nicholas Wilds while on patrol.
Wilds was standing on his porch holding a compound bow -- and when the officer drove up, Wilds reportedly drew the bow and pointed it at him.
The officer pulled out his gun and ordered Wilds to put the bow down, but he refused at first.
Eventually Wilds complied with the officer, who arrested him.
On the way to the jail, Wilds reportedly claimed to have a cuff key and a knife and tried to escape, getting out of his seatbelt and kicking open the car door.
Once he was secured, Police say Wilds threatened to kill the officer and his family, after trying to bribe him with over $3,000
They say he also fought with officers at the jail, trying to take their tasers at least twice before he was placed in a cell.
Wilds is charged with pointing a deadly weapon, bribing an officer and public intoxication.
He’s being held on a $40,000 bond
