No Winter Ice Tonight, But Gusty Winds Could Cause A Few Problems

TONIGHT: temperatures are expected to stay above freezing with passing rain and a few rumbles of thunder. Look for lows in the middle 30s. Winds will be breezy from the north 15-25 mph with higher gusts, which may cause more damage in areas that did not melt off ice of trees and power-lines. Power outages could go up just a bit in spots with ice remaining on trees. The good news is road conditions will be wet, but free of ice. Some areas of fog/low visibility are also likely.