No Winter Ice Tonight, But Gusty Winds Could Cause A Few Problems

TONIGHT: temperatures are expected to stay above freezing with passing rain and a few rumbles of thunder. Look for lows in the middle 30s. Winds will be breezy from the north 15-25 mph with higher gusts, which may cause more damage in areas that did not melt off ice of trees and power-lines. Power outages could go up just a bit in spots with ice remaining on trees. The good news is road conditions will be wet, but free of ice. Some areas of fog/low visibility are also likely.
THURSDAY: Areas of rain showers with gusty breezes are expected from the N and NW 15-25 mph. We may start with some areas of fog/reduced visibility. Look for dry weather area-wide with decreasing clouds into the afternoon as highs climb into the upper 40s to middle 50s. Lows fall into the low to middle 30s. Road conditions are expected to remain clear and free of ice.
FRIDAY - SUNDAY: Look for lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s and 60s. A weak dry cold front sneaks through Saturday afternoon, bringing nothing more than slightly cooler temperatures and drier air. Some patchy morning fog can’t be ruled out with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will vary 10-20 mph with some higher gusts possible.
NEXT WEEK: We’re looking dry and quiet with highs in the 60s and even 70s at times. Lows would remain in the 30s and 40s. Look for another weak front by midweek, but rain is not expected.
