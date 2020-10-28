Texas Author Damon West speaks to leaders on Fort Sill

“The carrot, it goes into prison and in the water hard but prison and the water turns the carrot soft, beats it down, makes it soft, sad, and weak. You see people like this in life, beats them down and they become the carrot. He said the egg, the egg turns hard, mad, and mean. The heart, the soft liquid, the core of the egg becomes hard and he said if your heart becomes hard you’re incapable of receiving love and if you’re incapable of giving or receiving love you become institutionalized and you will not come back as someone your parents recognized because your eggshell will have tattoos all over it," West said.