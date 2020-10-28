Tree limb pick up available in Lawton and Altus

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - If you want your fallen trees picked up in Lawton due to the ice storm, here’s how you can get that done.
Those with a utility account with the City of Lawton get two free bulk pickups per year.
You can call and schedule a bulk collection pick up with Solid Waste Collection or take it to the landfill yourself.
If you are wanting a pick up, your water bill account number and physical address will need to be provided to schedule your pick-up.
The city of Altus is asking people to place fallen branches and limbs along the street in front of their houses and not in the alleyways.
They also ask that you don’t block any roadways with it.
Crews will then come to pick them up and will come more than once if more limbs fall.
From there, they’re going to take the limbs to 720 South Navajo Street.
Citizens are also asked to bring limbs there if they can, and there will not be any dumping fees.
They ask that citizens put branches and limbs in the limb pile, and say they will also have a large roll-off dumpster on-site for people to put other bulk trash.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.