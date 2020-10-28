Two new deaths, 92 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new deaths and 92 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 71 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 3,844 cases in Wichita County, with 1,380 of them still being active.
There have been 2,424 total recoveries, 26,122 negative tests and 40 deaths.
There are currently 1,305 patients recovering at home while 75 are in the hospital. 34 patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 1,036 tests still pending.
The Health District sadly has two deaths to report today; Case 3,250, 70 - 79, and Case 3,262, 60 - 69. There are also 92 new cases, 75 hospitalizations, and 71 recoveries to report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 75
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
No hospitalizations
30 - 39
Stable - 2
Critical - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 3
Critical - 1
50 - 59
Stable - 6
Critical - 2
60 - 69
Stable - 11
Critical - 16
70 - 79
Stable - 9
Critical - 7
80+
Stable - 10
Critical - 7
