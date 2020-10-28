Winter weather recovery underway across Tillman County

FREDERICK, Okla. (TNN) - Ice storm recovery is underway in Tillman County where many people are still without power.
Driving through Frederick, nearly everywhere you look you’ll see piles of downed trees. Former Tillman County Emergency Manager Randy Hasley said this early in the year, he’s never seen anything quite like it.
“This is unseasonable for us to get rain and freezing rain. I do not remember ever seeing one this early,” Hasley said.
Hasley retired earlier this year but has been helping out and offering his expertise. He’s not the only one as he says it’s all hands on deck with the city and county not only trying to clear branches but to get the power turned back on.
“They’ve been working long hours getting this done, that’s the electrical department. The water department is doing the same thing, they’re working backhoes and moving limbs, the street department the same thing. Everybody’s pitching in,” Hasley said.
In addition to crews being out picking up tree limbs, starting November 2nd, Frederick residents will be able to take their limbs to the city dump without having to pay any kind of charge. As for getting the power back on, one issue Hasley said they’ll likely have to overcome is what the moisture has done to some of the county roads.
“With the water melting and the ice melting, the roads are really mushy and slick, the dirt roads and those trucks might not be able to get up and down the road,” Hasley said.
Right now, there’s no timetable for when the power will be fully be restored across Tillman County.
The free tree limb dumping will be from November 2 to December 2. On Mondays through Thursdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. only tree debris will be accepted, with all other items being accepted on Fridays and Saturdays.
