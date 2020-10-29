Happy Thursday! We’re looking at quiet weather as the week continues to progress forward which is some good news all around. Right now most of the rain showers are well to our north but slowly dipping closer to the I-40 corridor. We still hold on to a low end chance for light rain showers or sprinkles through the morning commute. One thing that will be very noticable are winds today. They will pick up within the next few hours out of the north at 20 to 30mph with gusts closer to 40mph. This may result in more damage in areas that did not see much ice melt off of trees and power-lines. Power outages could go up just a bit in spots with ice remaining on trees. Road conditions will be wet in some places along with areas of fog/ low visibility also being very likely.