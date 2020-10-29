LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Thursday! We’re looking at quiet weather as the week continues to progress forward which is some good news all around. Right now most of the rain showers are well to our north but slowly dipping closer to the I-40 corridor. We still hold on to a low end chance for light rain showers or sprinkles through the morning commute. One thing that will be very noticable are winds today. They will pick up within the next few hours out of the north at 20 to 30mph with gusts closer to 40mph. This may result in more damage in areas that did not see much ice melt off of trees and power-lines. Power outages could go up just a bit in spots with ice remaining on trees. Road conditions will be wet in some places along with areas of fog/ low visibility also being very likely.
Winds will hold all day out of the north to northwest. As a result a wind advisory is in place for counties along and south/ west of I-44 until 4PM today. Gradual clearing will take place and we’ll be mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs climbing into the 40s and 50s.
Overnight winds will die down significantly and with the clear skies and calm conditions fog developing overnight is very likely. Fog will taper off by mid to late morning and then the rest of the day will see plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to 60s.
A foggy start is also likely again on Saturday morning but in general this Halloween weekend is trending dry and very fall-like! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s. By Saturday night a weak cold front will pass through Texoma bringing just a small temperature drop and a wind shift. Some patchy morning fog cannot be ruled out.
This weekend is a big one.. not only do we have Halloween on Saturday but the clocks will fall back one hour on Sunday morning! With the end of Daylight Saving Time, it’s a great time to check the smoke dectors, carbon monoxide detectors and restock the emergency kits/ first aid kits. Also enjoy the extra hour of sleep!
Early next week we’re looking dry and quiet with highs in the 60s and even 70s at times!
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
