Five new deaths, 78 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

By KAUZ Team | October 29, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 4:01 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed five new deaths and 78 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 58 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 3,922 cases in Wichita County, with 1,395 of them still being active.

There have been 2,482 total recoveries, 26,754 negative tests and 45 deaths.

There are currently 1,325 patients recovering at home while 70 are in the hospital. 35 patients are currently in critical condition.

There are now 1,109 tests still pending.

The Health District is saddened to report 5 deaths today; Case 2,227, 80+, Case 2,229, 80+, Case 2,366, 80+, Case 2,433, 80+ and Case 2,940, 60 - 69. There are 78 new cases, 70 hospitalizations, and 58 recoveries to report today.

Total Hospitalizations = 70

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

Stable - 1

20 - 29

No hospitalizations

30 - 39

Stable - 2

Critical - 1

40 - 49

Stable - 4

Critical - 2

50 - 59

Stable - 6

Critical - 2

60 - 69

Stable - 7

Critical - 17

70 - 79

Stable - 6

Critical - 8

80+

Stable - 9

Critical - 5

