Holiday food boxes being filled for local middle school

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Donations are needed to help holiday food boxes for Central Middle School families in Lawton.
On Halloween, Cache Road Square is having a trunk or treat bonanza and car show.
Between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. the organization One Lawton will be accepting non perishable food items, hygiene items and cash donations.
Anything from turkey’s, canned veggies or fruit, stuffing mix, broth, pie crusts will all be accepted.
They are working to surpass the number of families they helped last year.
“We did this last year and we were able to help 14 families from Central Middle School. They were very grateful, very happy and we hope to be able to help many more families this year,” Community Organizer Becky Parks said.
Parks said donations will be taken until November 16th.
Items can be dropped off at Salas Urban Cantina, The Lawton Family YMCA, Shine on Tattoo, Good Vibes Nutrition and many other locations around Lawton.
