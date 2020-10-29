Hundreds wait hours for Comanche County early voting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thursday was the first day of early voting across Oklahoma and in Comanche County, hundreds waited outside the courthouse to cast their vote.
The line stretched out the door, down the steps and around the building. Lamont Kemper says he spent three hours in the cold to ensure his voice is heard.
“I’m voting for decency. The state of the world is in a bad place so we’re trying to get it back to where there’s decency going on. For my kids, for my grandkids, to keep moving on the right path as opposed to going back to what it was,” Kemper said.
Early voting continues at all county courthouses Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If Thursday is any indication, make sure you show up early and be prepared for a long wait outside.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.