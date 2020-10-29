Lawton man still in hospital after August dog attack

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The wife of a Lawton man attacked by dogs earlier this summer says her husband spent nine weeks in the hospital and still has not returned home because of his injuries.
On August 21st, Betty Bender said her husband John was working in their back yard when a pair of dogs got under their fence and began biting his legs. They could not get the dogs off, so they called for help.
She says a neighbor rushed over and was also bit by the dogs. Bender didn’t want to go on camera but said eventually, police got there and stopped the attack. Her husband was taken to the emergency room.
“It was very serious injuries, both legs and his ankles and his hands. But we’re thankful that it wasn’t his face or his neck,” Bender said.
The pictures of the attack are so graphic, we are unable to show you all of them. In one, you can see just a small amount of the damage inflicted on Bender’s ankles. The other pictures show the skin and flesh ripped away from Bender’s legs all the way down to the bones. Bender said her husband has had more skin graft surgeries than she can count and still has a long road to recovery ahead.
“They thought they would have to amputate but so far they are putting that out of their minds right now and trying to go with what can be done with plastic surgery. He’s been away for so long and he needs to be home, but we have to wait until he’s able to come home because we have to make sure he can walk, as of right now he can walk. He can stand for only a few minutes,” Bender said.
Bender said it’s been difficult at home without her husband, but those around them have certainly made it easier.
“With the help of my friends and my neighbors, it’s been wonderful. They’ve been a godsend for me. But it’s been hard, it really has, but we’ve gotten through it,” Bender said.
Bender said there is no firm timetable for her husband to come home, but she hopes it’s in time for the holidays. If you want to help the family out, they’ve created a GoFundMe which you can find here.
