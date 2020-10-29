Quiet and Dry Weather The Next Few Days

TONIGHT: look for lows to fall into the low 30s with light north winds. Some areas of fog appear likely under a mostly clear sky.
FRIDAY: We’ll start with some fog early in spots, but transition to a mostly sunny sky into the afternoon. Highs climb into the 60s. Lows in the 30s to low 40s. Look for light south winds 5-15 mph.
HALLOWEEN: It’s possible we’ll start with some fog again, though lots of sunshine helps get highs into the upper 60s and even low 70s south of the Red River. Look for a mostly clear to partly cloudy night with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. A weak cold front slides through in the evening/overnight hours, but it only reinforces dry air and will not bring any rain.
SUNDAY: Expect temperatures a bit cooler in the upper 50s to mid 60s with breezy northeast winds 10-20 mph. We’ll see temperatures fall into the low 30s, a few spots in the upper 20s not out of the question. Look for lots of sunshine during the day.
MONDAY: Highs in the low 60s. Lows at night in the upper 30s and low 40s. Lots of sunshine is expected with south and west winds 5-15 mph.
TUESDAY: Look for highs climbing into the upper 60s again with lots of sunshine. Lows at night in the mid 40s. Winds will be from the south 5-15 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine with highs in the low 70s. Lows at night in the upper 40s. South winds 5-15 mph.
THURSDAY - NEXT WEEKEND: More than likely, the drier weather continues with lots of sunshine and seasonal temperatures with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. It’s possible that clouds will increase with the chance for some showers as early as Sunday, but some uncertainty exists with the large-scale pattern in place.
