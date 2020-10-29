Woman accused of stealing $100K from grandmother

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa | October 29, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 10:10 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of stealing over $100,000 from her grandmother.

Investigators say Bobby Gray was named a trustee on her grandmother’s family trust in 2017, and spent $100,000 on personal items and ATM withdrawals.

They say she also withdrew $88,000 from the victim’s savings account into her own checking account, and made over $13,000 in cash withdrawals.

A charge of exploitation of an elderly person has been filed against Gray, with a bond set at $100,000.

