Not too much going on this Friday morning. It is a bit chilly outside as temperatures for most are in the 30s. Jefferson and Clay counties are under a freeze warning until 9AM as temperatures will likely dip closer or just below 32°. As sunrise rolls around at 7:53AM, its likely a few areas will see some patchy fog develop. Fog will taper off and we’ll transition over to a mostly sunny sky into the afternoon. Highs will climb into the 60s for most. Winds today will be much lighter out of the southwest to south at 5 to 15mph.