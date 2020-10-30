LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Not too much going on this Friday morning. It is a bit chilly outside as temperatures for most are in the 30s. Jefferson and Clay counties are under a freeze warning until 9AM as temperatures will likely dip closer or just below 32°. As sunrise rolls around at 7:53AM, its likely a few areas will see some patchy fog develop. Fog will taper off and we’ll transition over to a mostly sunny sky into the afternoon. Highs will climb into the 60s for most. Winds today will be much lighter out of the southwest to south at 5 to 15mph.
Overnight tonight it’ll be very clear and calm, so it’s likely that Saturday morning will start off with some fog again. Fog will taper off by mid to late morning and once again, Halloween is trending to be sunny with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds out of the south at 10 to 20mph. A weak cold front will slide through Texoma Saturday night/ early Sunday morning. This will be more of a wind shift if anything along with another reinforcement of dry air. No precipiation is expected!
Not only do we have Halloween on Saturday but the clocks will fall back one hour on Sunday morning! With the end of Daylight Saving Time, it’s a great time to check the smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and restock the emergency kits/ first aid kits. Also enjoy that extra hour of sleep!
Sunday will be a bit cooler thanks to that cold front. We’re looking at plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and northeast winds at 10 to 20mph. A possible freeze is not out of the question as morning temperatures will fall into the 30s and even a few upper 20s.
Cooler weather sticks around for Monday with highs staying in the low 60s. Still look for plenty of sunshine with southwest winds at 5 to 15mph.
Election Day is going to be a bit warmer with highs rising into the upper 60s by the afternoon. After all is said and done sunny skies stick around and temperatures will rise into the low 70s by mid next week.
Have a good day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
