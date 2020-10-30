How to vote if you get COVID-19

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Early voting is underway in the state of Oklahoma, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot has passed. So, what happens if you get COVID-19 and you haven’t already voted? Can you still cast a ballot in this general election? Misha Mohr, the Public Information Officer at the Oklahoma State Election Board, said yes.
She said there is something for people who may have COVID-19 or are in the hospital for some other reason and can’t stand in line to cast their ballot in person.
“You can always request what we call an emergency incapacitated ballot. And to do that you would need to select an agent - anyone of your choosing - to submit your absentee ballot application to the county election board along with a note from your doctor or a health care professional stating why you have been incapacitated.”
The person you’ve chosen to get your incapacitated ballot will then take it to you to fill out before bringing it back to the county election board. Mohr said if you ever have questions to contact your election board. She said never to assume that you can’t vote.
