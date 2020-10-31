Comanche AG hosts 17th annual Fall festival

COMANCHE, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche Ag Booster hosted their seventeenth Annual Fall Festival
Local businesses and vendors came together to raise money to buy livestock for students.
The Ag Booster President said the fall festival has become a staple for the Comanche community and something that people look forward to and rely on.
She said it’s important to continue to support agriculture because it ultimately supports the entire community.
“When you’re raising money for agriculture, you’re raising money for every part of your community. We’re out here to support our kids and the livestock and to learn more about agriculture," said Comanche AG President Jennifer James.
James said these vendors rely on this festival every year...
There was also a cornhole tournament, an antique tractor show trick or treating and a costume contest!
