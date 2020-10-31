LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Halloween! The rest of this evening is looking like a great night, especially after the wild and crazy weather we’ve seen earlier this week! Look for mainly sunny skies with temperatures near the low 70s to upper 60s. By 8PM temps will fall into the upper 50s to low 60s. During this time, a weak cold front will begin to move through Texoma. This front isn’t going to impact the weather much tonight. It’ll bring more of a wind shift if anything. South to northeast to north winds at 10 to 15mph for most of the evening. Clear skies overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to low and mid 40s by Sunday morning.
Before that, don’t forget to set the clocks back an hour tonight as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. The clocks will “fall” back an hour at 2AM Sunday morning (extra hour of sleep.... heck yeah!). This is also a great time to check all smoke/ carbon monoxide detectors. Make sure they work and replace the batteries. Also restock any first aid/ emergency kits and if you’re feeling up for it... flip the mattresses too! Just a few tips, pointers for the end of DLST.
Sunday morning will be cooler but by the afternoon we’re looking at 60s for high temperatures. Northeast to north winds at 10 to 20mph. High pressure is going to settle in to Texoma resulting is a very quiet, sunny and dry upcoming week.
With temperatures by Monday morning dipping close to that freezing point, a few areas could see some frost develop. While it may be a cool start the afternoon will warm up with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph.
Election day is going to be very similar. Upper 30s and low to mid 40s for morning temperatures with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Very seasonable with plenty of sunshine. Don’t forget that poles in Oklahoma close at 7PM that night.
Wednesday will likely be the breeziest and gustiest day of the week. South winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts close to the 30s. Still holding on to plenty of sunshine with highs rising into the low 70s.
A cold front will increase cloud cloud Wednesday night through Thursday morning. This front will go unnoticed for most. It won’t cool us off any, it won’t bring us any precipitation... all it’ll mainly do it switch our winds from south to north.
More sunshine on tap for the end of next week with temperatures closer to average for this time of year.
BONUS: our next big cold front looks to be Monday, November 9th into Tuesday, November 10th. Models are in good agreement that we’ll be in the 70s on Monday and drop into the 50s by Tuesday. Right now this front also has the potential to bring us a few strong to severe storms. Stay with the First Alert 7 Weather team to bring you the latest developments as we get closer.
Have a great and safe Halloween!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
