Happy Halloween! The rest of this evening is looking like a great night, especially after the wild and crazy weather we’ve seen earlier this week! Look for mainly sunny skies with temperatures near the low 70s to upper 60s. By 8PM temps will fall into the upper 50s to low 60s. During this time, a weak cold front will begin to move through Texoma. This front isn’t going to impact the weather much tonight. It’ll bring more of a wind shift if anything. South to northeast to north winds at 10 to 15mph for most of the evening. Clear skies overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to low and mid 40s by Sunday morning.