Halloween trick-or-treat parade for Lawton Ft. Sill Veterans

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Veterans at the Lawton Veterans Center were in the spooky spirit Saturday afternoon.
The V-A center held a treat-or-treat parade for the community.
Cars lined the road and both kids and adults showed off their Halloween costumes for the veterans.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, in-person visits have been suspended, so staff at the center organized the event to lift the spirits of the residents.
Smiles were beaming from both the veterans and the parade line.
All who attended received a goodie bag prepared by the veterans.
