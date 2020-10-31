Hundreds of families stopped by Elmer Thomas Park for the first ever Park-O-Treat

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - If you drove past Elmer Thomas Park and saw hundreds, maybe even thousands of people, it was because of Park-O-Treat.
The free event was created for families to trick or treat around the park.
Several sponsor and volunteer booths were set up and ready to give out candy to the masses and live music kept attendees entertained while waiting to walk the trail.
This year was the first year of Park-O-Treat organized by Ellipsis and the turnout was better than anyone could’ve imagined. Lines were wrapped around the park.
“It’s blowing our minds actually. We’re blessed. We feel very blessed by it," said Ellipsis VP Matthew Garrett.
“It’s very overwhelming at first to stop and think about that this wasn’t conceived that long ago that we were going to try and do this and then this many people are out here and that line goes that far,” said Ellipsis Chairman Justin Combs.
Ellipses members said the event wouldn’t have been possible without the volunteers and sponsors and if you’re interested in future events you can join their Facebook page.
