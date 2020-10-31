Organizations join forces to host puptastic carnival

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Rainbow Bridge Can Wait Animal Rescue and Fliptastic Gymnastics partnered for a pupstastic carnival.
The festive event included a trunk or treat for kids, a costume contest for dogs, games, vendors and more — All to help raise money for the R-C-B-W Animal Rescue.
Right now, the rescue is in need of supplies like food, leashes and collars for the forty plus dogs in their care.
Businesses throughout Lawton came together to help make the fundraiser happen
“We’re very passionate about working with Rainbow Bridge can wait. We’re big animal people and so we’ve done donation drives with them before and kind of worked with them on some projects but we wanted to do something bigger. Something that could bring the community together and give small businesses the opportunity to come together for a greater cause,” said Courtney Marcham, with Fliptastic.
The animal rescue is also looking for people to donate to their Thanksgiving Shoebox Drive and sponsors. For more information you can visit their Facebook page.
