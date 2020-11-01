Cyril student back home after three weeks at the hospital

CYRIL, Okla. (TNN) - After nearly 3 weeks in the hospital, the Cyril cheerleader who was hit by a goalpost finally came home.
The town threw a welcome home parade for Jenessa Thompson.
Cyril Main Street was lined with friends and family cheering for Jenessa and her long awaited arrival home.
Jenessa is also a member of the Cyril women’s basketball team but has not been released for any physical activities yet.
The Thompson family is thankful for all of the prayers that continue to come in.
