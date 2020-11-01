Duncan theater helping raise funds for Rowdy Swanson Memorial Scholarship

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Palace Theatre in Duncan held a fundraiser For the Rowdy Swanson Memorial Scholarship.
Swanson, a member of the O-S-U Rodeo Team died back in September at a bull riding contest..
The theatre had a special showing of the bull riding movie “8 seconds..” Rowdy Swanson’s favorite movie.
All proceeds raised will go directly to the scholarship fund. The family wants to raise 25-thousand dollars or more to send the less fortunate to school through Rowdy’s legacy.
“The palace theatre contacted us and said “hey can we do this? It’s just something we want to do for y’all and for Rowdy.” And it’s great. It’s a great thing because we’re trying to raise money to support his legacy and to let underprivileged kids that don’t have the opportunity to go to college that can go and rodeo and go to college," said Rowdy’s father Jarrel Swanson.
If you missed the fundraiser and want to donate, donations can be made at any BancFirst location
Or you can go to www.philanthropete.OSU giving. com.
The family is hoping to hit their goal by Rowdy’s birthday, November 9th.
