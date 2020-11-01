Lawton Fire Department responds to early morning apartment fire

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fire Department was on scene this morning as they battled an apartment fire.
The fire started just after 7 a.m. Sunday morning, at the Crosby Park Apartments located at NW 55th and Cache Road.
Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy flames and smoke. LFD said the first unit on fire was fully involved.
Actions from multiple LFD crews helped contain the spread... as LFD said they were concerned about a spread to the other 7 apartments in the unit.
No major injures for anyone in involved... the apartment occupant reported minor burns.
LFD said he sustained those while trying to put the fire out, before alerting the residents who all made it out okay.
LFD said they are still investigating the cause.
