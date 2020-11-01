Nice and Quiet Week, Next Weather Maker Arrives Early Next Week

By Veteran’s Day, Much Cooler Temperatures are Back in the Picture

By Jacob Dickey | November 1, 2020 at 3:14 PM CST - Updated November 1 at 3:14 PM

TONIGHT: Look for a mostly clear sky with lows down into the low to middle 30s. Look for light northeast winds 5-10 mph with some patchy frost possible by morning.

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine with temperatures back into the low 70s. Winds turn back from the south and west 10-20 mph. Lows fall into the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: We’ll still anticipate highs in the low 70s with southwest winds 10-20 mph. Some higher cirrus clouds are expected which would keep temperatures from reaching the middle to even upper 70s. Lows at night fall into the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: A weak cold front moves through Thursday morning before sunrise, with the only noticing factor a change in the winds to the northeast 5-15 mph. Temperatures will climb with lots of sunshine into the middle 70s. Lows at night fall in the upper 40s to low 50s.

FRIDAY: A southeast wind returns 5-15 mph with lots of sunshine. Look for highs in the mid to upper 70s, a few 80s not out of the question. Lows at night in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky, highs remain in the 70s with lows in the 50s.

SUNDAY - EARLY NEXT WEEK: Another strong cold front looks to arrive sometime Sunday into Monday. With it comes the chance for rain and storms, and a noticeable drop in cooler temperatures on the backside. Highs may stay in the 40s a few days early next week.

