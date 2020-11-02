Arrest warrant filed for Grandfield man

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An arrest warrant has been filed for a Grandfield man accused of making sexual advances on a teenage girl over the internet.
Investigators say Jeremy Carpenter, 33, sent a series of messages to the teen from August through to September.
They say he was living with and dating the girl’s older sister at the time. In an interview with police, the teen reportedly told them that she had sex with Carpenter on several occasions while visiting their home.
Carpenter is charged with Lewd or Indecent Proposals to a child under 16, with a bond set for $200,000.
