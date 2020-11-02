Assistance available for voters with disabilities

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - If you are needing to vote Tuesday but can’t make it inside because of a physical disability or infirmity. This is what you can do.
That voter should have someone with them to go into the polling place and ask for an inspector, explain that they have someone in the car that can’t make it inside to vote.
The inspector would then come out and the voter would then have to swear that they have such disability.
“In that case then they would stop voting at that polling place and then two precinct officials would bring ballots out to the voters. The two precinct officials are different political parties and then they would provide the assistance to the voter to make sure are able to case that ballot and would take that into the polling place on behalf of the voter and scan it into the voting device," said Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax.
This is rarely used but is available.
Again, it’s best if that voter has someone with them that can make it inside to inform an official.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.